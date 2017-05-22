N.J. man charged with killing mother ...

N.J. man charged with killing mother appears in court handcuffed, on stretcher

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- A Bayonne man charged with murdering his mother before jumping out a window and falling four stories will plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Metro, 49, was on a stretcher and accompanied by emergency medical technicians when he appeared Monday at his arraignment on charges he murdered Kathleen Metro, 69, in the apartment they shared on East 50th Street on Dec. 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 16 hr joe 8
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC