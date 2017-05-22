N.J. man charged with killing mother appears in court handcuffed, on stretcher

JERSEY CITY -- A Bayonne man charged with murdering his mother before jumping out a window and falling four stories will plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Metro, 49, was on a stretcher and accompanied by emergency medical technicians when he appeared Monday at his arraignment on charges he murdered Kathleen Metro, 69, in the apartment they shared on East 50th Street on Dec. 31, 2016.

