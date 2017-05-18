Murderer who stabbed man 9 times gets 40 years in prison
Daniel Lawrence will spend at least three decades behind bars, his punishment for fatally stabbing a man nine times outside a Warren County home. The 29-year-old was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the 2014 murder of of 30-year-old Warren Moore, of Jersey City, outside an ex-girlfriend's home on East Washington Avenue in the borough of Washington .
