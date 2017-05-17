Montclair man not guilty in fatal 91-mph Lincoln Tunnel crash

JERSEY CITY -- It took a jury only two hours yesterday to clear Louis Pine, the Montclair man charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter, of all counts following a fatal 91-mph crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in 2014. "There is no celebration for this case, which involved the death of a man who was obviously beloved by his friends and family," said defense attorney Joseph Hayden, who represented Pine, 42, in the trial.

