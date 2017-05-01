May Day rally in Liberty State Park targets Trump
President Trump was the main target at a May Day rally yesterday at Liberty State Park, where over 1,000 people gathered to show support for immigrants and workers. The rally, hosted by New Jersey immigrant and labor groups, was one of numerous held nationwide to commemorate what is known as International Workers' Day.
