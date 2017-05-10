Man stabbed while walking on Jersey C...

Man stabbed while walking on Jersey City street, cops say

49 min ago

A 26-year-old Jersey City man needed stitches after being stabbed twice while walking with his girlfriend on Montgomery Street early Tuesday morning, cops said.

