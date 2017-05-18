Man shot by Jersey City police gets probation for aggravated assault on cops

JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man who was shot by police after attacking officers with a 6-foot fence post has been sentenced to two years probation for the 2014 incident caught on video. "There are not enough apologies to fix it," Mark Highsmith, 27, said before being sentenced for aggravated assault in connection to the July 15, 2014, incident on Martin Luther King Drive.

