Man left dizzy and bruised in Jersey City shovel attack; 1 charged
A 35-year-old Jersey City man has been charged with assaulting a man with a shovel and leaving him dizzy and bruised on March 15, officials said. Michael Davis, of Dales Avenue, allegedly struck the victim several times in the head and arms with the shovel.
