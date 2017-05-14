Man charged with striking Bayonne police officer with vehicle twice

JERSEY CITY - A former Bayonne zoning official has been charged with striking a city police officer with his vehicle twice yesterday after a confrontation and he was pulled over and arrested a short distance from the incident, police said. Michael Mulcahy, 46, of Bayonne, was arrested at 26th Street and Avenue C following the 6:12 p.m. incident and charged with aggravated assault, obstructing a government function and weapons offenses related to his car, Bayonne Police Lt.

