Man beats and breaks robbery victim's nose in Jersey City: police

A 30-year-old Jersey City man is accused of brutally beating a man and attacking the man's family during a robbery at their home in February. Christopher Rosado, of the 100 block of Congress Street, allegedly knocked on the victim's door on Feb. 2 and when the man answered he attacked him, fracturing the man's nose and right shoulder, the criminal complaint says.

