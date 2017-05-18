Man attacks two officers, spits at a third: court doc
JERSEY CITY -- A 30-year-old West New York man has been charged with spitting at a police officer who was responding to a call of a person violently throwing things in an apartment on Monday. Edwin A. Santana, of the 6300 block of Broadway, is charged with throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, the criminal complaint says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC