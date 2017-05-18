Man attacks two officers, spits at a third: court doc

JERSEY CITY -- A 30-year-old West New York man has been charged with spitting at a police officer who was responding to a call of a person violently throwing things in an apartment on Monday. Edwin A. Santana, of the 6300 block of Broadway, is charged with throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, the criminal complaint says.

