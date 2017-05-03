Man alleges Jersey City police 'cover-up' to help cop after collision

A Jersey City man alleges a police "cover-up" intended to help a lieutenant involved in a March 2, 2017 car collision at Kennedy Boulevard and Bartholdi Avenue. (Terrence T. McDonald JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City cops carried out a "deliberate cover-up" after an early-morning car collision caused by a police lieutenant two months ago, a man injured in the collision says in a new legal filing.

