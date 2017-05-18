Make-A-Wish N.J. surprises Jersey Cit...

Make-A-Wish N.J. surprises Jersey City boy with trip to Cuba to meet his great-grandparents

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

It wasn't an easy wake-up call for 11-year-old Tyler Machado who thought he was heading to a doctor's appointment to have blood work done early yesterday morning. But when Tyler walked out the front door of his Palisade Avenue home just before 7 a.m., he was greeted with a red carpet walk into a stretch limo and soon realized he wasn't going to the doctor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

