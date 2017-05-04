'Make a mistake with this, somebody dies' - NJ to modify bail reform this month
Judge Glenn Grant, acting administrative director for the New Jersey courts, speaks to the Senate budget committee. New Jersey's bail reforms are likely to be modified by month's end, to increase the likelihood that defendants with a history of weapons offenses are detained until their trial rather than released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|14 hr
|mexico
|110
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|Sat
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|Sat
|joan
|2
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC