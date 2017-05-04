Look Inside: Swank apartment complex opens in Montclair
The Montclarion at Bay Street Station - also known as the Montclarion II, a nod to its predecessor , an apartment complex on Pine Street built in 1985 - started renting units last week. Its developer, Richard Polton, said he expects the building to attract a mix of renters, including millennials, but also commuters, and baby boomers from in and around Montclair who are looking to downsize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|mexico
|110
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|Sat
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|Sat
|joan
|2
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC