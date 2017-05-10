Kushner firm drops bid to develop Jersey City's Bayfront
Kushner Companies is no longer seeking to develop a sprawling, formerly contaminated site on the western Jersey City waterfront that officials have said will become the city's "second gold coast." The firm, run by the family of Jared Kushner, adviser and son-in-law to President Trump, was one of multiple bidders seeking to develop the 100-acre property, known as Bayfront.
