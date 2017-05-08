Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Hoboken officials are seeking to revoke Vape Van's vendor license after the city says the owner of the business is seen in a hate-filled, racially-charged rant that was caught on video. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop says the city won't support a tax break for a Journal Square tower project with ties to Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|2
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC