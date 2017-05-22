Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A Jersey City bill would force developers who receive tax breaks for market-rate housing Downtown to set aside 15 percent of their developments as affordable housing. And an explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|3 min
|tomin cali
|18
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC