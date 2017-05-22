Jersey Journal front and back page ne...

Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesday, May 23, 2017

8 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A Jersey City bill would force developers who receive tax breaks for market-rate housing Downtown to set aside 15 percent of their developments as affordable housing. And an explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack.

