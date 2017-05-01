Jersey City's main library is open again

Jersey City's main library is open again

This morning the main library resumed its regular operating schedule -- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, officials said. The Lending Department, New Jersey Room, Bonetti Children's Room, Biblioteca Criolla and Literacy Department are open to the public, while the Reference Department and Federal Documents Department will remain closed as those areas continue to undergo renovations.

