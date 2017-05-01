Jersey City's main library is open again
This morning the main library resumed its regular operating schedule -- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, officials said. The Lending Department, New Jersey Room, Bonetti Children's Room, Biblioteca Criolla and Literacy Department are open to the public, while the Reference Department and Federal Documents Department will remain closed as those areas continue to undergo renovations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC