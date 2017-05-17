Jersey City students win 2017 Congressional Art Competition
Congressman Donald M. Payne Jr. said that Jennifer Martinez of Jersey City Arts High School has been named the overall winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for New Jersey's 10th Congressional District. Jennifer's winning artwork, a drawing titled "Confidence of Fears," will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol for Members of Congress, staff, and visitors to enjoy.
