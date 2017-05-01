Jersey City pig goes hog wild after escaping from owners
This little piggy went to market, this little piggy stayed home ... and Gaston, Jersey City's famous little piggy, escaped from his pen Sunday and took to West Side Avenue to roam. A video captured by one resident shows the 55-pound Gaston hogging all the attention while sniffing around a West Side Avenue garbage can.
