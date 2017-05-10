Jersey City panel discusses violence ...

Jersey City panel discusses violence as a public health issue

Steven Campos, Bobby Stewart, Pamela Johnson, and Stephanie Bryan discuss violence as a public health issue in Jersey City. (Caitlin Mota JERSEY CITY - Just 18 hours after a teen was gunned down in broad daylight , a four-person panel addressed violence as a public health issue in the state's second largest city.

Jersey City, NJ

