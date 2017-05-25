Jersey City NAACP energized, demandin...

Jersey City NAACP energized, demanding 'our piece of the pie' | Morgan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

In the past few weeks, its Labor and Industry Committee has aggressively sought and obtained a meeting with the administration of Mayor Steve Fulop to retool the city's Project Labor Agreements that govern the scope and manner in which real estate developers who receive municipal tax breaks handle the hiring of minorities and the penalties they could face if they fail to honor the agreements. Further, the committee and its chairman, the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Tue Mayo Flores 21
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Hudson County was issued at May 26 at 3:50AM EDT

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC