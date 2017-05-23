Jersey City murder defendant will be ...

Jersey City murder defendant will be detained through prosecution

Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- A 23-year-old Jersey City man charged with murdering a teenager on May 9 will be detained through the course of his prosecution, a Superior Court judge ordered Monday. Dominique Green was arrested May 12 and charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old Rasheed Raysor at around 3:30 p.m. near 95 Woodlawn Ave. Raysor suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

