Jersey City mulls law targeting puppy mill pet stores

Jersey City pet stores would be banned from selling dogs or cats obtained from pet mills under a measure pushed by Councilman Michael Yun. would require pet shops selling cats or dogs to get them from only four sources: shelters, pounds, kennels or animal rescue organizations.

