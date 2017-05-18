Jersey City man arrested with 450 bags of 'Blue Magic' heroin: cops

JERSEY CITY -- A 26-year-old Jersey City man faces numerous drug charges after undercover officers arrested him with 450 bags of suspected heroin marked with a "Blue Magic" logo Tuesday near Audubon Park. Officers with the Jersey City Police Department's Street Crimes Unit saw Amir K. Beckham, of the 100 block of Virginia Avenue, walking with a pit bull in the park.

