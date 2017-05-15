Jersey City library foundation to host ball
The Jersey City Free Public Library Foundation is set to host its 14th annual Black & White Ball to raise money for the ongoing renovation of the system's Main Library building. The black-tie optional ball, which will also include a silent auction, is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in The Gallery at Liberty Prime at 111 Montgomery St. The night will include food, drinks and live music from the Eamonn Ryan Band.
