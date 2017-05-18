Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy to host 17th annual awards ceremony
The Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy will honor a number of local homeowners, architects, contractors, and business owners during the group's 17th annual Preservation Awards Ceremony next week. Hosted May 25 at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre, the Jersey City Landmarks Conservancy will recognize "local heroes of historic preservation."
