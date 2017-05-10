Jersey City killer facing 25 years fo...

Jersey City killer facing 25 years for 2013 homicide

JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man who was once thrown out of a courtroom for arguing with a judge is facing more than two decades behind bars after pleading guilty Tuesday to a 2013 fatal shooting and robbery. The state will ask that Kenyada Gaston, 20, be sentenced to 25 years in prison for the aggravated manslaughter of 18-year-old Muhammad Choudhry of Mallory Avenue on July 12, 2013 on Virginia Avenue near Mallory Avenue, an official said.

