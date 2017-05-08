Jersey City Fraternal Order of Police...

Jersey City Fraternal Order of Police awards ceremony

9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Two residents who jumped into the fray --- and in one case, the river -- were among those honored at the Jersey City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 valor awards ceremony earlier this month. Kevin Suarez and Hector Santiago joined police officers at the ceremony at Liberty Steakhouse in Jersey City on May 3. Suarez jumped into the Hudson River to save passengers of a capsized boat on July 12. Santiago helped stop a bank robbery.

