Jersey City aims to block new CVS in keeping with chain store ban

Jersey City is poised to block CVS's plans to open a new location in a Waterfront office building, with the city expected to cite its chain store restrictions to kill the deal. The pharmacy giant recently signed a long-term lease for nearly 20,000 square feet of space on the ground floor of the 12-story building at 70 Hudson St. The location is one of numerous in the Downtown where the city has restricted chain stores from opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.