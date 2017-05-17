Jersey Art Exchange fundraiser to support summer programs for Greenville teens
JAX, for short -- offers young people in Jersey City's Greenville and Jackson Hill neighborhoods a safe haven where they can explore the worlds of art, music and technology. To help fund expanded programs this summer in its new home at 114 Monticello Ave., JAX is hosting a fundraiser showcasing local music and interactive art on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Celebrated drummer Winard Harper -- who hosts the nearby jazz nights at Moore's Lounge - will headline "A Night At JAX," which will also include films by groundbreaking videographer Kahlil Joseph as well as interactive art exhibits, a silent auction, and performances by local teens.
