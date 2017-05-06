Jared Kushner's sister pitches 'investor visa' to wealthy Chinese in Beijing
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|7 hr
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|7 hr
|joan
|2
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
