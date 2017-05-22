In TED Talk, McGreevey recalls coming...

In TED Talk, McGreevey recalls coming out as gay

23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey, who runs Jersey City's prisoner re-entry program, recounted when he first felt shame over being gay in a TED Talk in Asbury Park yesterday, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press . McGreevey, 59, recalled looking up the word homosexuality at a public library when he was 12 and feeling shame when he saw it connected to "sexual deviancy."

Jersey City, NJ

