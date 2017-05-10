Hudson sheriff's officers who evacuated burning building honored by freeholders
Five members of the Hudson County Sheriff's Office were honored by the county freeholders for risking their lives to evacuate a burning building last month. Sgt. Jennifer Vernaglia, and officers Michael Babiak, Timothy Ballance, Daniel Rivera and Andres Belmonte were given commendations at the April 27 freeholders meeting in Jersey City.
