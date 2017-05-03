Hoboken unveils plan to boost pedestrian safety on busy street

HOBOKEN -- Newark Street has seen an increase in pedestrian traffic as residential development has filled in the remaining empty spaces at Hoboken's south end , according to city officials. And as one of the few two-way streets on the Mile-Square traffic grid, with broad-angled intersections that let vehicles turn onto and off of side streets while barely slowing down, officials and residents alike say Newark Street has become increasingly dangerous for dog walkers, stroller-pushers and others on foot, as well as cyclists, who have had to share the traffic lanes and sidewalks with cars, delivery trucks and buses.

