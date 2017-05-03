Hoboken unveils plan to boost pedestrian safety on busy street
HOBOKEN -- Newark Street has seen an increase in pedestrian traffic as residential development has filled in the remaining empty spaces at Hoboken's south end , according to city officials. And as one of the few two-way streets on the Mile-Square traffic grid, with broad-angled intersections that let vehicles turn onto and off of side streets while barely slowing down, officials and residents alike say Newark Street has become increasingly dangerous for dog walkers, stroller-pushers and others on foot, as well as cyclists, who have had to share the traffic lanes and sidewalks with cars, delivery trucks and buses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC