Help sought to pay medical bills of Jersey City businessman who died after attack

JERSEY CITY -- The New Jersey Warehousemen and Movers Association is raising money to help pay the medical bills of a slain business owner who died months after being assaulted during a robbery at his Jersey City moving company. "The New Jersey Moving Industry lost a true gentleman," the organization said of Irving Catlow Jr., 74, who died April 1 of injuries suffered during the Nov. 4, 2016 attack at Catlow Movers on Summit Avenue.

