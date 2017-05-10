Good deed goes bad, and now Jersey City family searches for little 'Dyno'

A Jersey City family's 2-year-old Shih Tzu appears to have been dog-napped by a person they thought was a good Samaritan. Yariceli DeJesus said Dyno got loose when the gate at her home was left open at about 7 p.m. on May 8. Dyno ran to Audubon Park and was on his way back when he got caught up among the passing cars, DeJesus said.

