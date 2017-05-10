Good deed goes bad, and now Jersey City family searches for little 'Dyno'
A Jersey City family's 2-year-old Shih Tzu appears to have been dog-napped by a person they thought was a good Samaritan. Yariceli DeJesus said Dyno got loose when the gate at her home was left open at about 7 p.m. on May 8. Dyno ran to Audubon Park and was on his way back when he got caught up among the passing cars, DeJesus said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|Tue
|new jersey
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC