Gleaming classic cars, live music at Jersey City auto and music show
Gleaming classic cars at the curbside and live music on the bandstand graced the Jersey City Heights Saturday at the 3rd annual Central Avenue Auto and Music Show. "I like it," said Jose Luis Bayon, standing beside his pride and joy -- a 1957 aqua blue Chevy Bel Air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|13 hr
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC