Fulop did not act in 'bad faith' when he halted reval, lawyer says

NEWARK -- Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop did not act in bad faith when he scrapped the long-stalled property revaluation in 2013 and stopped paying the company hired to conduct the reval, an attorney working for the city argued in a state appellate court hearing this morning. Peg Schaffer, whose Bernardsville law firm was hired to represent the city in the breach-of-contract case filed by Realty Appraisal Co., argued that a lower-court judge erred when he ruled in the company's favor in April 2014 and said that Fulop had acted in bad faith in canceling the reval.

