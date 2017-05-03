First NY/NJ Baykeeper among honorees at Friends of Liberty State Park luncheon May 7
Liberty State Park in Jersey City. The Friends of Liberty State Park organization is holding its 12th annual awards luncheon Sunday, May 7. The founder of the NY/NJ Baykeeper, a college student and two organizations will be honored Sunday when the Friends of Liberty State Park hosts its 12th annual awards luncheon.
