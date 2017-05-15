Festivus Maximus pushed back to next week, May 20
The 2nd Annual Festivus Maximus has been pushed back to Saturday due to last weekend's inclement weather. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the middle school, 180 9th St..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC