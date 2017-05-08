Family raising money for girl, 5, attacked by dogs in Jersey City
The family of a 5-year-old girl who was brutally attacked by two dogs last month is raising money to help cover medical expenses. London Johnson was walking through the back courtyard of her Bostwick Avenue apartment when the pit bulls latched onto her leg, biting her so hard that doctors thought she might lose her leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|8 hr
|new jersey
|3
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC