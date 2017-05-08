Family raising money for girl, 5, att...

Family raising money for girl, 5, attacked by dogs in Jersey City

The family of a 5-year-old girl who was brutally attacked by two dogs last month is raising money to help cover medical expenses. London Johnson was walking through the back courtyard of her Bostwick Avenue apartment when the pit bulls latched onto her leg, biting her so hard that doctors thought she might lose her leg.

