Ex-pol to revive burlesque persona for Jersey City benefit
Leona Beldini, a former deputy mayor who once performed on the burlesque circuit as Hope Diamond, is reviving that persona for a gala next week honoring the 40th anniversary of the Kennedy Dancers. Beldini, known as "the gem of the exotics" starting in the 1950s, won't be stripping and, just three months after a knee replacement, will forgo dancing, too.
