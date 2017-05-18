Ex-Jersey City deputy mayor slays wit...

Ex-Jersey City deputy mayor slays with burlesque act

Leona Beldini, the former Jersey City deputy mayor, revived her burlesque act last week at a benefit for the Kennedy Dancers, and by all reports she stopped the show. Beldini, 82, hadn't performed as Hope Diamond in over 40 years.

