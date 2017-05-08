Ex-deputy mayor to revive burlesque career for charity
" A former deputy mayor in New Jersey is resurrecting her career as a burlesque dancer for charity. Former Jersey City deputy mayor Leona Beldini will take the stage as Hope Diamond for the first time in more than 40 years.
