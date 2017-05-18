Enraged Union City man kicks out police car window after arrest
JERSEY CITY -- A 55-year-old Union City man arrested on vehicle burglary charges in North Bergen kicked out a police car window during a rampage after being taken into custody on Tuesday, police said. Rudolfo Hung, of the 500 block of Monastery Place, is charged with burglary to a BMW, attempted burglary to a Dodge, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer, causing a risk of public alarm and criminal mischief, the criminal complaint says.
