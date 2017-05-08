Earth's biomes and space on display at Jersey City school's Downtown event

Children and parents participated in a hands-on, colorful educational experience on the earth's various communities of plants and animals and space at the Hudson Montessori School's Save Our Biomes Street Fair in Downtown Jersey City Saturday. From the tundra, oceans and space, classes at the Regent Street school set up walk-through, colorful and absorbing rooms with representations of aspect of the environments, including stars of the night sky.

