Dozens nabbed in narcotics sweep in Hudson, Essex counties

More than 30 people were arrested throughout Hudson and Essex counties on Tuesday following an eight-month narcotics investigation, Hudson County Prosecutors Esther Suarez announced today. Approximately 150 law enforcement officers from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, the Jersey City Police Department, and other local and federal agencies executed a number of search warrants at various locations -- including seven homes, four vehicles and one business -- in Jersey City and East Orange, beginning at 6 a.m. Additional search warrants and arrest warrants continued to be executed throughout the day.

