Dozens nabbed in narcotics sweep in H...

Dozens nabbed in narcotics sweep in Hudson, Essex counties

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

More than 30 people were arrested throughout Hudson and Essex counties on Tuesday following an eight-month narcotics investigation, Hudson County Prosecutors Esther Suarez announced today. Approximately 150 law enforcement officers from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, the Jersey City Police Department, and other local and federal agencies executed a number of search warrants at various locations -- including seven homes, four vehicles and one business -- in Jersey City and East Orange, beginning at 6 a.m. Additional search warrants and arrest warrants continued to be executed throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... Tue Mayo Flores 21
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC