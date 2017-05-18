Does black adolescent life matter in the black community? | Opinion
By Hakim Hasan Why is crime, gun-related homicide, and domestic violence regularly occurring in poor neighborhoods of the black community in Jersey City? It may correlate to the outright lack of social and political education in black households or informal social networks that constructively shape the social psychology of adolescents and the black community as a whole. Deep reading and value placed on intellectual development is lacking in poor black communities in Jersey City -- communities that are plagued by gun-related homicide, domestic violence, crime, teenage pregnancies, low graduation rates, and its members falling into what's referred to as a system of mass incarceration.
