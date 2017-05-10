Did you miss these stories over the weekend?

A preliminary finding by investigators looking into the accident May 5 when a Jersey City fire engine struck a Hudson Bergen Light Rail train, injuring 15 people, suggests the fire truck may have missed or ignored a signal indicating the train was coming. The accident, which took place near the Sixth Street crossing just south of the Newport station at about 7:15 p.m., hurt 10 passengers, the conductor and four firefighters, but none seriously.

